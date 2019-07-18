SEASIDE – The Lewis and Clark Salt Makers exhibition returns from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, on the Seaside beach west of the Ave. U and Prom intersection. This is a free event.
Interpreters from Pacific Northwest Living Historians will bring to life the salt camp established by the Lewis and Clark expedition 213 years ago.
Visitors to the program will enter the camp and find members of the PNLH busy making salt by boiling sea water over a fire just as the expedition did in 1805-06. The interpreters will also share the history and stories of the legendary expedition.
The event is sponsored by the Seaside Museum and the City of Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee. The program is also supported by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Seaside Public Works Department, and The Tides By The Sea Motel.
For more information, call the Seaside Museum at 503-738-7065.
