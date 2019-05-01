MANZANITA — Author Lauren Kessler will teach a writing workshop on "Making Characters Come Alive" from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita on Saturday May 18.
The fee is $60. The workshop requires a minimum of six attendees so register soon at http://bit.ly/2UParad.
Kessler is an international speaker and workshop leader and the creator of two graduate programs in narrative journalism. She’s taught workshops in a wide variety of places, from Eugene, Bend and Portland to Vienna, Austria. Besides teaching college students, first-time writers, activists and nonprofit directors, she’s worked with graduate students at the University of Washington’s CommLead storytelling seminar, with Austrian journalists in both Europe and Seattle and for the past three years with lifers inside the Oregon State Penitentiary.
In the prison writing program, some of her students have placed first, second and honorable mention for two years running in the Pen America Prison Writing Contest, an annual contest that receives more than 5,000 submissions from incarcerated men and women.
Kessler is also an award-winning author and immersion reporter who combines lively narrative with deep research. She is the author of 10 works of narrative nonfiction including her most recent "A Grip of Time: When Prison is Your Life." Her work has appeared in the New York Times Magazine, O magazine, salon.com, Utne Reader and others.
The Manzanita Writers’ Series is a program of the Hoffman Center for the Arts and will be held at the Hoffman Center (across from Manzanita Library at 594 Laneda Ave.
Learn more at hoffmanarts.org or contact Kathie Hightower, kathiejhightower@gmail.com
