ILWACO – Washington State University Master Gardeners of Pacific County are offering a Winter Gardening workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE.
Fall is not the end of the gardening year. It’s the start of next year’s growing season. There may be better places for winter gardening, but it is pretty good here. Temperatures are usually 35 or more degrees through the winter months. During winter, the soil needs additional nutrients and minerals to maintain its ability to support plant and root growth. Gardening is one way to improve the physical condition of the soil.
However, gardening during winter months presents many challenges including winds, abundant rain and reduced daylight. With a bit of knowledge and resourcefulness, you can meet these challenges and enjoy gardening and eating fresh vegetables for many more months.
The workshop discusses best practices for winter gardening on the Peninsula and helping plants survive the challenging winter weather. The workshop will end with ideas and inspiration for gardening during this season.
As part of the workshop, there will also be a Plant Clinic in the Museum.
Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or concerns. Bring samples if possible.
For more information, contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com
