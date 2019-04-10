SEASIDE — The Necanicum Watershed Council invites the community to celebrate all things bird at the 13th annual Necanicum Bird Discovery Day, on Saturday, April 13, at the Bob Chisholm Community Center — an event timed to take advantage of the spring migratory birds as they pass through Seaside on the Pacific Flyway.
Join the council and friends at 8 a.m. at the Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, for a morning walk and to learn how to identify many of our feathered migratory friends. Sign-ups through the Eventbrite link on their website are encouraged.
Bring the family to the Community Center after 10 a.m. to build and take home your own bird house, make a fish print or decorate your own reusable bag. Stop by and visit booths from various partners, including Sunset Empire Parks and Recreation, Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, Seaside Aquarium, and Haystack Rock Awareness Program while browsing a selection of raffle prizes.
Josh Saranpaa, the executive director of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, will give a presentation about why wildlife rehabilitation is important, and how you can help.
Barbara Linnett, a local bird enthusiast, will lead a presentation and discussion on hummingbirds at 10:30 a.m.
In addition, if the animal is willing, there will be a live bird for the audience to meet and learn about.
Bird Day is the Watershed Council’s only fundraising event; 100% of the proceeds from the raffle go toward education and outreach programs, including the osprey webcam in Broadway Park.
To learn more about the council, visit necanicumwatershed.org.
