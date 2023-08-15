Learn about the art of kite flying at Long Beach museum, festival

Kite flying soars high above most quintessential beach activities in terms of artistry and skill. Whether casual or competitive, the activity is fun for all ages — and with frequent windy days, it’s no surprise that the Long Beach Peninsula is a popular place for soaring above the sand.
It’s also the site of the Washington State International Kite Festival, which returns Monday.
But year-round, it’s home to the World Kite Museum, a place to explore the history and versatility of these wind-soaring creations.
Founded in the 1980s by Kay and Jim Buesing, with other kite enthusiasts’ support the museum collected vintage and modern kites. Some were first displayed during the 1989 festival.
By the following year, the museum found a permanent home in a Long Beach cottage. In 2005, the collection moved into its current home on Sid Snyder Drive.
The museum is now a two-story love letter to the artistry and technology of kites. Downstairs are posters and patches from previous kite festivals, along with a tribute to the Buesings.
Take the stairs up — and don’t miss the Hall of Fame in the stairwell — to find an expansive space full to bursting with colorful kites of many origins, designs, and purposes.
For those who haven’t visited the museum in a while, something new is likely on display. The museum’s office store manager, Marla Johnson, said that the upstairs exhibits are refreshed every six months, though the museum would like to speed that up. “We have been working on updating the displays since February,” Johnson said.
Finishing touches mean that everything is ready for the festival, which begins Monday and runs through Aug. 28.
The museum invites visitors to spend time examining each kite as a work of art. Historic and modern kites from Japan and China depict animals and mythological beings with beauty and detail.
Individual designers are spotlighted, too. One alcove is dedicated to the works of Joel Scholz, including a flock of colorful macaws at the center of a display of bird-shaped kites. Other kite flyers like Ray Bethel are also highlighted in this eclectic collection.
Johnson said that exhibits are swapped out often so that the museum can show off more personalities of the kite world. In the future, visitors may be treated to the works of Lee Toy, Kathy Goodwind and even state Rep. David Gomberg, a longtime kite enthusiast and designer.
Not all kites were designed with aesthetics or simple recreation in mind. A side room upstairs is dedicated solely to the kites of war, particularly during World War II, and their roles were varied.
Some helped to maneuver mail deliveries from ships to planes in flight or send emergency signals. Large barrage kites arrayed around ships had cords strong enough to slice through a plane’s wings, keeping them from strafing the crafts below.
While the museum is interested in acquiring unique kites, they’re especially focused on those with solid provenance — a known history of ownership and use.
But many in the collection lack those histories, like a large white horse-shaped kite that commands a large section of the room. “Two gentlemen brought it down on a U-Haul and said, ‘this is for the museum,’” and that’s all anyone knows about it.
They’re also in search of paraphernalia associated with past kite festivals, such as an elusive patch from 1993’s event. The goal is to create a traveling educational kite exhibit.
This year’s kite festival promises fun for all ages, including traditional events on the beach and at the Bolstad Beach Approach. Every day will feature a variety of demonstrations, and throughout the week visitors will be treated to workshops and talks. Kite flying lessons for kids will be offered Wednesday.
It’s also the first festival since 2019 to feature an international guest, five-time World Sport Kite Champion Carl Robertshaw.
Members of numerous kite clubs will be on hand to chat, including two local organizations, the Long Beach Kite Flyers Club and the High as a Kite Club. Even if you aren’t interested in piloting your kite, you’ll have ample opportunity to watch the experts at work on the beach. Two stages will also feature live music — and the museum will be open daily.
