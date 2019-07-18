ASTORIA – The League of Intertidal Writers will offer a Zen Fueled Writing Workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in a private home Saturday, Sept. 14. The class costs $60 and will cap at 12 participants. Participants pay at the beginning of the workshop or through Paypal.
The Astoria-based literary arts organization seeks to help writers and other creatives experience an awakening or reawakening.
Award-winning author and writing coach Matt Love will lead the workshop. Love is the publisher of Nestucca Spit Press and the author and editor of 21 books about Oregon. He has taught writing workshops at colleges and universities throughout the state.
“This workshop can help writers of fiction, memoir, poetry, music, any genre,” Love said.
The workshop will feature writing and discussion prompts inspired by classic zen-themed literature. Participants will engage in a series of light physical activities intended to help the creative process.
To register, email leagueofintertidalwriters@gmail.com
