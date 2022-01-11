Oregon State University’s Forestry and Natural Resources Extension is offering an online land stewards course Jan. 25 to April 5.
Tuition for the course is $150 and is open until Jan. 21.
The expert-led course is intended for people interested in learning how to improve their land.
Topics covered include creating a management plan; forest and woodland management; wildfire preparedness; wildlife habitat; stream ecosystems; healthy soils; pasture management; rural water-system management; rural economics and enterprise; and how to find resources and get help.
To register and for more information, go to: extension.oregonstate.edu/land-steward, or contact lead instructor Rachel Werling, land steward coordinator, at rachel.werling@oregonstate.edu or 541-776-7371, ext. 211.
