SEASIDE — Each year the staff, board and volunteers of North Coast Land Conservancy gather in the memorial grove at NCLC’s Circle Creek Conservation Center for a program called The Forest Remembers, honoring friends and loved ones who have passed away.
The public is invited to take part in this annual ritual, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27. Participants gather at the big barn and walk to the nearby grove of ancient Sitka spruces. There, names of all those who have been honored with memorial gifts to Land Conservancy throughout the conservancy’s 33-year history are read aloud.
The event is a reminder of our connections to the land and to the human community. Refreshments are served. Many participants take this opportunity to walk the nearby Legacy Loop trail that winds through the Sitka spruce forest at the base of Tillamook Head. Find more details at NCLCtrust.org.
Circle Creek Conservation Center is south of downtown Seaside. To reach Circle Creek from U.S. Highway 101, look for Rippet Road on the west side of the highway 0.7 miles north of the junction with U.S. Route 26. Turn onto Rippet Road and follow it west and north for 0.5 miles, passing a gravel quarry on the left, to where it ends between two barns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.