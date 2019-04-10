North Coast Land Conservancy seeks volunteers for one more assault on invasive Japanese knotweed that had spread widely in its Necanicum Forest Habitat Reserve east of Seaside. Join them for this stewardship day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17.
Knotweed is a robust weed, native to Eurasia, that has invaded riverside forests on Oregon’s North Coast. It was widely planted in logging camps and along headwater streams in the 1900s. Floods transported root masses downstream, creating huge infestations on many Oregon rivers, including the Necanicum. The Land Conservancy has been working to rid Necanicum Forest Habitat Reserve of knotweed for several years. One more big push by volunteers will help the organization get a handle on this invader.
Please email Stewardship Director Melissa Reich at melissar@nclctrust.org or call her at 503-738-9126 if you plan to attend; she will provide directions to the site and additional details. Wear gloves and work boots. NCLC will supply the necessary tools. Bring water and snacks or a lunch. There is no potable water at the site, and no toilets. Dogs are not allowed on any NCLC properties.
For more details and a link to information about controlling knotweed on your own property, visit NCLCtrust.org.
