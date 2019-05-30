Knappton Cove Heritage Center opens for the season

NASELLE, Wash. — Knappton Cove Heritage Center, the historic U.S. Columbia River Quarantine Station, is opening for the season at 521 WA State Route 401 (3 miles upriver on the Washington side of Astoria Bridge).
An open house starts at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Come hear about the research and the surprising story of a small town victory with a program, “The Great Quarantine Battle of 1928: Portland vs. Astoria” by Friedrich Schuler, a professor at Portland State University.
They are also celebrating 120th birthday of the Pesthouse. Stroll the grounds.
The center is open 1-4 p.m. on weekends from July to September.
The center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of this National Historic Site
For more information, 503-738-5206, knapptoncove@gmail.com or visit knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org
