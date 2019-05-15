LONG BEACH, Wash. — Peninsula and Clatsop County area youth are invited to participate in the Peninsula Golf Course’s inaugural Summer Youth Golf Program, 9604 Pacific Way.
This program is free for ages 6-18. Starting June 19, the Youth Golf Program is noon-3 p.m. every Wednesday until Aug. 28. Lunch is provided noon to 12:30 p.m.
Youth will receive golf instruction, life skills and a fun, safe environment.
To sign up, call 360-642-4653 or emailproshop@pencove.com
