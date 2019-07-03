SEASIDE — A juggling camp for kids entering 4th through 8th grade will be offered in Seaside in July.
The camp will be led by Bob Evans, the physical education teacher at Gearhart Elementary School. He is a Guinness World Record holder and America’s Got Talent contestant, both for juggling.
Campers will learn the basics of juggling, receive an introduction to partner/group juggling and have opportunities to experience a wide variety of other circus skills and tricks.
There will be a maximum of 12 campers to ensure quality one-on-one instruction.
Sessions are scheduled 8-10 a.m. July 8-12 and July 15-19 at the Mary Blake Playhouse (next to the Seaside Library). Cost is $120 for one session, $180 for both. Each camper will receive a set of three high-quality juggling balls ($36 value), a practice journal, resources for continued learning and a part in the camp highlight video.
Email TeacherCoachBob@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
