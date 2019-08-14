SVENSEN – Volunteer to plant native species at the Wolf Bay Habitat Reserve marsh with the North Coast Land Conservancy 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21.
The work will be muddy. Volunteers should wear rubber boots and gloves. If requested in advance, boots and gloves can be provided for those who need them. The conservancy will provide the needed tools. Volunteers are asked to bring their own drinking water and lunch. There are no toilets or potable water at the work site. Dogs are not allowed.
Volunteers have worked hard to rid marshes along the lower Columbia River of invasive purple loosestrife and yellow flag iris. Before those openings get refilled by non-native invasive plants, North Coast Land Conservancy plans to fill them with native species such as wapato, aster and checkermallow.
To sign up, contact Eric Owen at 503-738-9126 or email erico@NCLCtrust.org. For more information, visit NCLCtrust.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.