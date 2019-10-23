SEASIDE — Join land steward and mycology enthusiast Eric Owen of the North Coast Land Conservancy for a fall fungi frolic from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Circle Creek Conservation Center, located at the end of Rippet Road. The outing is free, but pre-registration is required at NCLCtrust.org/fall-fungi-walk.
Participants will be led along trails at Circle Creek and learn about the roles mushrooms play in their respective environments and how they interact with their fellow forest inhabitants. Expect to wander at a slow pace over uneven terrain, through mud and up short inclines.
Waterproof boots are strongly recommended. Bring a hand lens or magnifying glass if you have one, otherwise one will be provided. Plan on packing your own water and snacks. There are no toilets on site, and dogs are not allowed at Circle Creek.
For more information, visit NCLCtrust.org.
