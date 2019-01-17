FORT STEVENS — Join an Oregon state parks ranger on a guided walk to look for and identify birds from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, during Fort Stevens State Park’s monthly bird survey.
No birding experience is required. Experts are welcome to come share their knowledge.
Meet at Battery Russell. Binoculars are recommended (we have a few to use).
For more information, contact Park Ranger Dane Osis: dane.osis@oregon.gov 503-861-3170, ext. 41.
