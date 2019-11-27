SEASIDE – Gingerbread tea is served at Butterfield Cottage, 570 Necanicum Drive. The annual holiday tea party kicks off from 1–4 p.m. this Saturday and repeats every Saturday until Christmas. Admission is $5 per person.
Trees, wreaths and pine garlands decorate every room of the authentic Victorian cottage. Homemade gingerbread cake, baked by museum “grandmothers,” is served with fresh whipped cream along with a choice of hot tea, cocoa or hot spiced cider. Children are welcome to homemade old-fashioned gingerbread man cookie. There will be candy canes for all.
Shirley Yates will sing and play keyboard on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. The North Coast Ukulele Strummers will play and sing on Dec. 14, and the Seaside Strummers will entertain on Dec. 21.
Tickets for the annual holiday raffle are also available at each tea, or at the museum for $1 each or 6 for $5. A colorful underwater-theme quilted collage wall hanging, local gift certificates and a large decorated poinsettia from Mimi’s Florist are among the prizes.
