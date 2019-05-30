SKAMOKAWA, Wash. — Friends of Skamokawa is proud to present its summer 2019 exhibit titled "Down on the Farm," a historical text and photo display of the Skamokawa Farmers Creamery 1898-1943.
The exhibit features research by noted local author Irene Martin and opens Saturday, June 1.
Visitors will learn of the remarkable success of this early creamery co-op located originally on the banks of the Columbia River in Skamokawa. The creamery produced award-winning butter with a large market including Astoria, Portland and San Fransisco.
Photos and text reflect the creamery growth and prosperity along with its demise.
