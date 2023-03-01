'It’s a reminder that I can do hard things'

Use whatever name you like — polar plunge, cold-water swimming, cold dip group or selkie club, because this group has no official moniker. “We thought about naming it the Selkie Club, but that didn’t really stick,” said Jennifer Rasmussen, one of the leaders of an Astoria group embracing the winter weather for a refreshing swim.
Rasmussen and friend Holly Owens, of Astoria, organize the group of cold-water swimmers, who regularly meet to take icy dunks at various locales throughout Clatsop County.
For those unfamiliar, selkies are seal people — mythological beings born from the lore of the Northern Isles of Scotland — who shed their skin, changing from seal to human. While the group contains no known selkies, dunking in icy cold water in the middle of winter seems akin to the supernatural.
The group meets twice per month on average. Participants range in ages from ages 3 to 80. It’s common to find two or three regular participants, but on occasions like New Year’s Day, the group has reached up to 15 people.
Polar plunges are popular throughout the Northwest, touting physical and mental health benefits and the simple feeling of camaraderie within the group.
For members of the Clatsop County group, reasons vary. For Rasmussen, a mother and freelance bookkeeper, it forces her to be present in the moment. “The mental focus it requires is exhilarating,” she said.
The group’s founder, Emily Johnson, started cold-water swimming from a dock near her home in Brownsmead in the fall of 2020. Johnson is a rock climber who recently moved to Bend, where she regularly scales Smith Rock.
She was inspired by an interview with Scottish climber Gilly McArthur who observed the benefits of cold water swimming and how the regular practice improved her mental strength for climbing.
“My mental game is something I struggle with. When you put yourself in an uncomfortable situation methodically and intentionally you can improve your physical and mental fortitude in other activities,” Johnson said. “I’m physically strong enough to do a lot of things but being afraid or giving up is often what keeps me from completing my climbing goals,” she said.
Johnson started by doing solo swims and posted her photos and time lapses on social media. When others wanted to join in, she found it easier to drive to Astoria than ask others to come to Brownsmead. “I started swimming by myself off the dock in Brownsmead. I love Clatsop County scenery and obviously it’s wet all the time. I was looking for ways to be outside and appreciate a place I already like in a different way,” Johnson said.
A group was formed when additional members joined Johnson at various stages, among them were Rasmussen and Owens. An ad hoc text message chain was created to communicate meetup times and locations at Youngs River Falls, Coffenbury Lake and Svensen Island, just to name a few. When Johnson moved away to Bend, Rasmussen and Owens took over.
All three women plan to continue swimming and dunking in cold water — especially Johnson, who started a second group in Bend, now with 35 members. “Not all show up regularly,” she said, “but the ones who do are mainly climbers.” She keeps going in the cold because she said it has helped her climbing. “When I grab a hold in climbing, I think ‘ouch that hurts,’ and I want to let go but now I’m better at recognizing and reacting to pain. I’m familiar with it, but I’m okay,” she said.
Does Rasmussen see herself doing this for years to come? Yes. She said it feels good to push herself past her comfort zone.
“It’s a reminder that I can do hard things,” Rasmussen said.
