ASTORIA — Indivisible North Coast Oregon (INCO), a grassroots organization that defends democracy by opposing authoritarianism, bigotry and corruption, will host its Speak Truth 2019 Regional Summit at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, Duane and 14th streets, on Saturday, Jan. 19.
The summit’s three events are free and open to the public.
Main Program
The summit takes place 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Showroom. It offers fresh perspectives on demanding truth from elected officials and speaking truth to power, with networking, dialogue and inspiration for defending democracy.
Guests and local organizers share smart strategies and tactics for voicing concerns and effecting change, especially with the changes in the U.S. Congress and with local issues. As we work to make our country better in 2019, the truth begins with us.
Speakers:
• “Grassroots Truth & Constituent Power” with Bobby Michaels, Indivisible’s Senior Regional Organizer for six Pacific Northwest states.
• “Messaging and Morality Explained: How to Protect the Truth and Win our Country Back” with Linai Vaz, Ph.D, who, at last year’s INCO summit, showed how framing influences politics.
• “Embrace the ‘F’ Word” with Margaret Frimoth, a longtime advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. She is the vice-president of academic affairs at Clatsop Community College.
An optional box lunch can be ordered in the morning, with sign-making and postcarding activities available during lunch in the showroom.
Speak Truth Women’s March
The march begins at 2 p.m. from Heritage Square at Exchange and 12th streets. The march is less than a mile on the sidewalks of downtown Astoria. Bring signs. This is an inclusive, nonviolent event. It is posted on national sites, but Indivisible North Coast Oregon is not affiliated with the national organizing groups.
Run For Something
This event is from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Lovell Showroom.
Good people serving in office keep democracy strong. Numerous local offices are up for election in May, including school boards, Port of Astoria and fire districts. This event includes a Q-and-A with a panel of local elected leaders about why and how you could run for office. If you don’t run, who will?
Panel: Bruce Jones, mayor of Astoria; Tita Montero, Seaside City councilor; Kathleen Sullivan, Clatsop County commissioner; and Pam Wev, Clatsop County commissioner.
More information is available at indivisiblenorthcoastoregon.org/p/speak-truth-2019-inco-regional-summit.html and at incoregon.org.
