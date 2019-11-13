ASTORIA — The free speaker series event continues with the "Trials and Tribulations of the Corps of Discovery" by Ian Sampson, presented at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center. This is a free lecture series that repeats monthly.
Ian Sampson is a self-educated historian with a personal fascination with this story. Sampson emigrated from Australia in 1980, studied at the University of Idaho and worked as a historian on small cruise ships for more than 20 years. He will share stories of the expedition’s courage in order to survive.
For more information, call 503-861-2471 or visit nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
