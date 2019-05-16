ASTORIA — The next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event is “Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693,” by Cameron La Follette, is 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at Fort Clatsop in the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park.
It has long been known that a large ship, probably Spanish, wrecked on Nehalem Spit centuries ago. Recently an archaeological team (the Beeswax Wreck Project) determined it was most likely the Santo Cristo de Burgos, which left the Philippines in 1693 bound for Acapulco, and was never seen again.
La Follette and her team of independent researchers then spearheaded research into Spanish, Philippine and Mexican archival sources that revealed for the first time information about Capt. Iñiguez del Bayo, the crew, the cargo, the ship and the fabled Manila trade of which the Santo Cristo de Burgos was a part.
This talk will summarize these archival findings, the native traditions about the shipwreck, and the 150-year aftermath of treasure-hunting in the Neahkahnie area that the galleon wreck ignited.
La Follette was the lead author on most of the articles in the Summer 2018 issue of Oregon Historical Quarterly, “Oregon’s Manila Galleon.” She is the director of Oregon Coast Alliance, a coastal conservation organization. She is also lead author of “Sustainability and the Rights of Nature: An Introduction.”
These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge.
For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
