A bustling weekend is in store for Ilwaco as the Long Beach Peninsula prepares for its busy season.
Three events are on the schedule: first is the opening of the Ilwaco Saturday Market, which runs through September. Then there’s the Ilwaco Children’s Parade, with registration at 10 a.m. and a noon start, and the 3 p.m. departure of boats for the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony.
Jenna Austin, Ilwaco’s most energetic booster, is excited when listing the events. The market and parade will take place on Waterfront Way outside the Port of Ilwaco and the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony will be afloat on the Columbia River near the U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment.
Austin said this year’s market will offer old favorites in their tents plus some new vendors. The space can accommodate 54 booths. Manager Kathy Jacoby reported getting close to capacity as the weekend approached.
Vendors are set to include artists and jewelry designers, crafts and what Austin calls artisanal foods, including sauces and other goodies.
A bell with a maritime history will be rung to signal the start. “It’s usually a bustling day,” said Austin, the president of the Ilwaco Merchants Association. “We have a 10 a.m. opening — the vendors panic if no one is there,” she teased.
The market may grow as attractions are added through the summer, including proposed games and a color wheel art workshop. It is coordinated by Jacoby, in her second year as market manager.
One element that Austin sought to highlight is that shoppers and sightseers are not the only ones welcome. “It is pet-friendly,” she said. “A lot of people bring their dogs along and there is a meet-and-greet.”
The annual Ilwaco Children’s Parade features only walkers, and despite its name is open to everyone. “It is not just for kids, it is for the ‘young at heart’ too,” Austin said.
In some recent years, the parade went through downtown Ilwaco, but last year it moved back to the waterfront. It starts at noon with Long Beach Police Chief Flint Wright (whose department also patrols Ilwaco) leading the way and the Ilwaco Hook and Ladder Co. — the old name for the fire department — at the rear.
The final event of the day is the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony, an event returning after a pandemic hiatus. Boat owners wishing to join the fleet are asked to leave a message at the Port of Ilwaco office. “All vessels are welcome to join,” Austin said.
People desiring to board a boat to go out on the water for the ceremony may muster at 3 p.m., although spots may be limited. Some of the boats involved in the ceremony will have just docked and unloaded their catch, Austin said. “We are asking people not to come too early because at 2:30 they are coming back from fishing.”
Once in position at the selected site, Pastor Chris Garrison, of Peninsula Baptist Church, will offer a blessing and U.S. Coast Guard personnel will drop a wreath into the river.
Austin is all smiles. “We are excited, because not only is it the start of the market season, we have a full day,” she said.
