ILWACO — Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell.”
The exhibit opened Tuesday along with the museum, which had been closed in previous months. The exhibit can be viewed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Attendance is free of charge at the museum, 115 Lake St.
The exhibit features staff-curated photos that were posted on the museum’s social media after the museum closed in March. Chosen photos and stories are those that received the most feedback from readers.
