ILWACO, Wash. — "Chinuk Ntsayka! We are Chinook," a collection of images depicting the lives and customs of Chinook tribal members through the lens of photographer Amiran White, opens at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Friday.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be held with members of the Chinook Nation at 5 pm. Friday.
Working closely with tribal families, White’s work portrays moments at home and in the community, paired with traditions like the First Salmon Ceremony and Tribal Canoe Journey.
White, who spent 10 years as a staff photographer for daily newspapers in Oregon, Pennsylvania and New Mexico, began documenting the Chinook tribes' struggle for federal recognition eight years ago.
The free exhibit will be displayed at the museum through Nov. 11. For more information, visit www.columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
