SEASIDE — The Sunset Empire Park & Recreation District and Seaside Providence Hospital present the 2019 free Community Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20.
The event takes place at Broadway Park in Seaside. The egg hunt starts at 10:30 a.m., but be sure to come at 10 a.m. to visit with the Easter Bunny beforehand.
The hunt will be divided into age groups, starting with ages 0 to 2, and continue with ages 3 to 4, 5 to 6, 7 to 8 and 9 to 10 years old.
Starting times for each age group are tentative and subject to change. Special accommodations are available upon request.
Then, at 1 p.m., enjoy the Aquatic Treasure Dive with water games and cool prizes at the Sunset Pool in Seaside. This event starts at 1 p.m. for ages 7 to 9, and 1:45 p.m. for ages 10 to 17. Admission is $2 per person.
For questions, call the pool front desk at 503-738-3311, or visit sunsetempire.com.
