CANNON BEACH — The Haystack Rock Awareness Program is excited to announce the return of its popular Summer Exploration Day Camp.
Kids learn about the connection between our forests and oceans in the “Land to Sea” camp. Activities include exploring the watershed and tracking animals in the forest reserve; learning about clean water and adaptations of macroinvertebrates at Ecola Creek; how to be stewards of intertidal life and bird ecology at Haystack Rock; and a lesson about the impact of marine debris on our beaches; an introduction to our Trash Talk program; and how we use marine debris as art in Cannon Beach.
Camps are led by HRAP’s education and volunteer coordinator Lisa Habecker and cater to all age and skill levels. Week-long day camps will offer all kids in-depth opportunities to connect the land to the sea. Youth participants who have previously attended the Sea Star camp and older kids are invited to join the Advanced Puffin camp with exciting interactive adventures and activities.
Enrollment is $150 per participant. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite via Facebook, HRAP’s website or the Eventbrite website. Reserve your spot soon as space is limited.
For a complete list of camps and more information, visit ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap or contact Habecker at 503-436-8064 or Habecker@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.
