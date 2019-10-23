CANNON BEACH — The Haystack Rock Awareness Program will host their annual end of season celebration on the beach. The event will happen at 3 p.m. on Oct. 26 near Haystack Rock. All current and former staff, volunteers and supporters of the program are invited to the free event.
The celebration honors 34 seasons of free environmental education and stewardship. Rocky Shore Environmental Interpreters are on the beach daily around low tides, February through October, to educate and inspire the tens of thousands of visitors that come to Haystack Rock’s intertidal every year.
For more information, visit ci.cannon-beach.or.us/hrap or hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.
