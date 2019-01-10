ASTORIA — Create and Clatsop Community College are cohosting a free lecture that discusses potential correlations between forest management practices and climate changes at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, in Columbia Hall at the CCC campus in room 219. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Join prominent environmental economist John Talberth and climate justice advocate Daphne Wysham for an informative discussion. This will include Talberth’s 2015 and 2017 studies on the climate impacts of industrial logging practices in the coast range and elsewhere in Oregon and how climate smart forestry practices offer a solution.
