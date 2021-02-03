Two holiday shopping events are scheduled for the North Coast.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, the Seaside Saturday Market will host a Valentine’s Day shopping event at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center, 415 First Ave. More than 50 local artisans’ goods will be featured. Items like candles, lotions, treats, beverages, art and jewelry will be available to purchase.
The Long Beach Peninsula will host a holiday shopping event starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 and ending at 4 p.m. Feb. 14. During the event, several local businesses will feature special discounts and goods. To receive a discount, tell a cashier the phrase “lovin’ local” at check-out.
Some featured specials include 15% off purchases at NiVA Green; Valentine’s Day wreaths for purchase and gifts with each purchase at Mermaid Sandcastle; and a gift with purchases at Don Nisbett Art Gallery.
Shoppers will be expected to wear face coverings and social distance during both shopping events.
