SEASIDE — The Seaside Saturday Market and Seaside Civic and Convention Center are hosting an indoor seasonal artisan market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Dec. 20 in the convention center, 415 1st Ave.
The market is free for all ages. Local businesses and artists will be featured.
Attendees will be expected to wear masks and social distance from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.