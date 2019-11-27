ASTORIA – The historic Liberty Theater is kicking off the holiday season and plans to keep the festivities going throughout the upcoming weeks.
Celebrate the end of the month and the fast-approaching Christmas holiday with any of these free events at the theatre, 1203 Commercial St.
At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, catch a free screening of the movie “Elf,” followed by a sock drive. Bring new socks to roll up for the fight. Afterward, the socks will be gathered and donated to a local charity.
Before the film and fight, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday from now until Christmas, meet Santa Claus and get a photo in the theater’s lobby. Children of all ages are welcome. Please bring your own camera to capture the moment.
At 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Liberty will open its doors to extend a time-appropriate “Thank you” to all its donors and patrons for another year. There will be holiday goodies, snacks, festive cocktails and more. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Astoria High School Jazz Band in the McTavish Room. While there, check out a “sneak peek” of the new stage and other construction projects on their way. This is free event – bring cash for the bar.
For more information, contact 503-325-5922 or libertyastoria.org.
