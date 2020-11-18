SEASIDE — Seaside Chamber of Commerce is accepting participants until Nov. 30 for its 2020 Holiday Lights Tour.
The tour will be a contest between Seaside and Gearhart residents who’ve decorated for the holiday season. The contest runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 18.
Both decorated businesses and homes can be entered into the contest.
Throughout the contest, participants will show off their decorations from 6 to 9:30 p.m. each night. During this time, residents can go on a self-guided tour of participating spots, then vote for their favorite decorations. The chamber’s website, seasidechamber.com, will have a map of participating locations and a ballot to vote for the contest.
Winners will be announced on the chamber’s Facebook page on Dec. 21.
