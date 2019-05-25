Hit your runner’s high atop the Astoria Bridge

ASTORIA — Now is the time to reserve your spot in the Great Columbia Crossing 10K run/walk — this year’s only opportunity to cross the longest continuous truss bridge in North America on foot.
After a successful first-year full closure during the 2018 race, the bridge will be fully closed to vehicles the morning of Oct. 13. Runners and walkers trekking from Washington to Oregon across the Astoria Bridge can focus on their performance without being confined to one lane and without the distraction of passing cars.
The 200-foot incline offers runners and walkers scenic views of the mouth of the river and marine activity below. After crossing the finish line, participants can head into the historic town of Astoria to fuel up with coastal fare and local craft brews as the morning fog starts to lift.
Registration is open for the Official USA Track & Field Certified Event. All participants will be timed via electronic chip, and competitive racers will be allowed to start ahead of the walkers and those wishing to take in the scenery. Register online at greatcolumbiacrossing.com during May to save $10: Registration is discounted to $35 and the optional T-shirt is discounted by $5, too.
