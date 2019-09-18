ASTORIA – Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts its 10th annual free South Clatsop Slough Scramble on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m.
The start/finish line will be at the park’s Netul Landing, approximately 1.5 miles south of Fort Clatsop. Free registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Netul Landing. Participants younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign their registration.
Participants can choose to do a 5k walk/run or a roughly 10k run along the park’s trails. Both loops will take participants along the ups and downs of the South Slough Trail, into the coastal hills,and along the Lewis and Clark River. The routes cross a number of scenic boardwalks and bridges and are not accessible for most wheelchairs or strollers. No pets on the course during this event. The first runners to complete each course will be awarded a prize. All 5k/10k participants will be entered in a prize drawing.
National Public Lands Day is an annual event to encourage people to visit outdoor sites such as national parks. Admission to all National Park Service sites is free Sept. 28.
For more information, call 503-861-2471 or visit nps.gov/lewi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.