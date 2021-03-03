Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Washington State Parks will host a virtual lecture at 2 p.m. March 10 at facebook.com/columbiapacificheritagemuseum/.
Aaron Webster and Stephen Wood, interpretive specialists for Washington State Parks will discuss Long Beach Peninsula tourism history. The pair will also show historical photos during the lecture.
The museum will host another lecture on April 14, focusing on the IR&N Railroad.
