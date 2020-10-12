ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park's monthly "In Their Footsteps" lecture will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday at facebook.com/lewisandclarknationalhistoricalpark.
Tom Wilson will present "a convenient situation to make salt," where he will talk about the Corps of Discovery's efforts to make salt in 1805 and 1806 while staying near what is now Seaside.
Wilson taught elementary school students in Astoria for several years, helping students learn about local history. He also worked as a park ranger at the park and is an active member of the Oregon Chapter of the Lewis & Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Wilson's presentation will mark the park's first Sunday lecture in seven months.
