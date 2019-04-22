History & Hops: The women behind the Lewis & Clark Expedition's success

SEASIDE — It is easy to think that Sacagawea was the only woman associated with the Lewis and Clark Expedition, but countless women and girls must have met or contributed to this voyage of discovery. How did Dolley Madison contribute to the success of the Lewis and Clark Expedition? Pe-tow-ya remembered the Corps of Discovery visiting her people, did the members of the corps remember her?
At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at Seaside Brewing Co., 851 Broadway, Sally Freeman will introduce the Women of the Lewis and Clark Expedition for this month’s Seaside Museum History & Hops.
Freeman is a park ranger at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, where her duties include managing much of the daily operations of the visitor center and Fort Clatsop, as well as the volunteer program, special events and guest speaker series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.