SEASIDE – The Seaside Museum opens its fourth History & Hops season with a screening of two of Ron Walker’s films focused on “By Gone Days of Astoria” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Seaside Brewing Co., located at 851 Broadway St. in Seaside.
In “Astoria in the 1950s with Liisa Penner,” viewers see Astoria through the eyewitness account of the young girl, Liisa Penner, who is the archivist at the Clatsop County Historical Society. She recalls her youthful days of roaming the town of Astoria, riding on the ferries and working in the Koffee Kup restaurant her mother owned.
Shot in the late 1980s, “Astoria, The Last Rivertown” is a collage of Walker’s filming and interviewing of local residents who share their impressions and memories. Artists, fishermen, historians and infamous Captain Jack are featured. Showing Astoria and its residents in a “current” setting that is now almost 40 years old, this film has become a piece of history itself.
Originally from Portland, Walker now lives in Seattle and Astoria. He has been shooting and editing films since the 1970s. He also creates the graphics and composes the music for his films, often playing all the instruments in the compositions. He enjoys making films about people and their hobbies and passions.
History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month happening September through May.
