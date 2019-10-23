SEASIDE – Melodie Chenevert, owner and curator of the Museum of the Lost Art of Nursing, will share nursing stories throughout the ages at the Seaside Museum’s next History & Hops session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Seaside Brewing Co. This event is free.
Chenevert became a nurse more than 50 years ago and has collected memorabilia for decades. She is an accomplished author and speaker who has conducted workshops in 49 states as well as Canada, England, Australia and Japan.
“One of the reasons I call this collection the Lost Art of Nursing,” Chenevert said, “is because so much of what is in the museum was just thrown away.”
History & Hops is a series of local history discussions hosted by the Seaside Museum on the last Thursday of each month, running September through May.
