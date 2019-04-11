MANZANITA — Coast residents and visitors are invited to enjoy “Early Twentieth Century Timber Workers: Songs and Stories,” a free presentation by Steven Beda, assistant professor of history at the University of Oregon. The event takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Historic Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave.
Hear stories and enjoy photographs of North Coast lumber camps and mills during the early decades of the 20th century.
Musicians Scott Butler and Mark Loring of the duo Audio Tattoo will perform songs of Oregon workers’ life in the woods and mills. James Cook, Oregon vice president of the Pacific Northwest Labor History Association, will introduce the event.
This lecture series is sponsored by NVHS membership, the City of Manzanita and the Old Wheeler Hotel. For more information on the series and the historical society exhibit and archives, visit nehalemvalleyhistory.org or email info@nehalemvalleyhistory.org.
