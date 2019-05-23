GARIBALDI — There have been many developments at Pier’s End in Garibaldi and the newly branded Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse over the past year. We are eager to re-open this iconic destination at noon Saturday, May 25, for the season.
This year, the Historic Boathouse, located at 1209 Bay Lane, will be open to the public noon-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays 12-4 p.m. through Labor Day weekend. Suggested admission for this ongoing preservation project is $5 for adults and free to active and retired Coast Guard and children 12 and under.
For more information, visit savegaribaldipier.org and follow them on Facebook.
