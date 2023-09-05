Lewis and Clark salt makers

Historians build a fire on the shores of Seaside to recreate the saltmaking technique of the Corps of Discovery, who journeyed from Fort Clatsop in search of a location to make salt.

SEASIDE — When explorers of the Lewis and Clark expedition arrived on the shores of the Pacific Ocean more than two centuries ago, they needed salt to preserve meat, yet their supply from St. Louis, Missouri, had run out.

On Saturday and Sunday, watch as members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians demonstrate the technique of boiling seawater over a fire to create salt, just as the Corps of Discovery did in Seaside in 1805.

The Lewis and Clark Salt Makers will make salt and share stories of the historic expedition from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the beach near Avenue U and the Seaside Promenade.

This free event is sponsored by the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, assisted by a grant from the City of Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee. For more information, visit www.seasideoregonmuseum.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.