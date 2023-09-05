SEASIDE — When explorers of the Lewis and Clark expedition arrived on the shores of the Pacific Ocean more than two centuries ago, they needed salt to preserve meat, yet their supply from St. Louis, Missouri, had run out.
On Saturday and Sunday, watch as members of the Pacific Northwest Living Historians demonstrate the technique of boiling seawater over a fire to create salt, just as the Corps of Discovery did in Seaside in 1805.
The Lewis and Clark Salt Makers will make salt and share stories of the historic expedition from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday on the beach near Avenue U and the Seaside Promenade.
This free event is sponsored by the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, assisted by a grant from the City of Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee. For more information, visit www.seasideoregonmuseum.com.
