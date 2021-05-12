ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park’s monthly “In Their Footsteps” lecture will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Sunday at youtube.com/user/Lewisandclarknhp
Robert Heacock will present “Early Explorers of the Pacific Northwest — A Long Time Coming.” Heacock will discuss Spanish, British, French, Russian and American efforts to claim the last “unexplored” coastline on the planet, and how their competitive struggles shaped the U.S.
Heacock is an historian on Snake and Columbia River cruise boats. He is a member of the Washington Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation. He is a frequent contributor to this chapter’s newsletter “Worthy of Notice.” Heacock is also the author of “Wind hard from the west — The Lewis and Clark Expedition on the Snake and Columbia Rivers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.