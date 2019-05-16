ASTORIA — Take a hike at Fort Stevens State Park from Trestle Bay to Clatsop Spit at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, with the Angora Hiking Club.
Participants will meet at the parking lot on Marine Drive between Second and Third streets, just west of Burger King. Carpooling will be arranged
This is an easy hike, and Park Ranger Dane Osis will be the guide. This roughly 3.5 mile hike will follow the banks of the Columbia River toward the South Jetty and back. Learn about how the jetty’s construction created Clatsop Spit and why it is one of the last suitable habitats in the county for the threatened western snowy plover.
Call hike coordinator Linda Dugan at 503 440-3909 by May 17, if you plan to participate.
>>> Wednesday, May 22nd is a medium difficulty hike. Meet at Manzanita City parking lot of 5th Street, off of Laneda at 10:00AM. Walk through Manzanita onto the bike path to Nehalem Bay State Park loop and return to town. Level walk of 5.7 miles with half mile option to complete Volkswalk challenge of Little Free Libraries. Call June Baumler by May 21 at 503 368-4323 if you plan to participate.
It is not necessary to be a member of Angora Hiking Club to participate on these hikes. Visitors are welcome. Dues are $10 a year. Learn more about the club at angorahikingclub.org. If you plan to join call hike leader June Baumler by Tuesday May 21
