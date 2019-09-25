CANNON BEACH — The Angora Hiking Club will hike Cape Falcon on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Participants will meet at 9 a.m. at the 2nd St. parking lot west of Burger King in Astoria to carpool to Oswald West State Park. Participants can also meet the club at the Oswald West parking lot on the east side of Highway 101, near the information kiosk and bathrooms.
The trail begins as a paved path and crosses underneath the highway. It follows the south side of Short Sand Creek for a short distance past a few large old growth trees, across a bridge to a small picnic area with great views of the ocean and beach. From there, hikers will merge onto the Cape Falcon trail, an out and back trail of 4.6 miles offering beautiful views of Short Sand Beach, the forest, steep cliffs and pounding surf. It is heavily rooted so bring your walking sticks. Bring plenty of water and a bag lunch for a picnic on the hike. Call June Baumler at 503-368-4323 or Arline LaMear at 503-338-6883 for further information.
Participants don’t have to a member of the club to join the hike. For more information, visit angorahikingclub.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.