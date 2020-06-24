ASTORIA – The Heritage Museum will feature two exhibits through March 2021, “Signs of the Times” and “The Model City.”
“Signs of the Times” features historic, hand-painted signs and photos. The exhibit explores the fluctuations in local businesses and population growth.
“The Model City” uses scale models to depict how the region has been planned and promoted historically.
Large topographic maps and models created by local architect Ebba Wicks Brown for her 1946 master’s thesis are part of the exhibit. In the thesis, Wicks Brown proposes significant transportation developments in the region for 1990 and 2000.
Wicks Brown’s work will be featured alongside similar architects.
