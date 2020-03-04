CLATSOP COUNTY — Local libraries are looking for builders to create a little free library.
The Astoria Public Library, Seaside Public Library and Warrenton Community Library are looking for builders to construct a little free library for a May 15 auction.
Proceeds raised at the auction will benefit Reading Outreach in Clatsop County, a program that provides free library cards to children in Clatsop County. The program also hosts a county-wide summer reading program.
The submission deadline is April 15. For more information and requirements, contact the libraries by phone. Astoria Public Library can be reached at 503-325-7323, Seaside at 503-738-6742 and Warrenton at 503-861-8156.
