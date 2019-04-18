ASTORIA — The next Repair Cafe takes place 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at 1010 Duane St.
At our March Repair Cafe, we registered and weighed in 37 items to be repaired — a record for this year, but one we hope to beat in the coming months.
This is how it works: When you come in, we register you and your repairable, weigh the item to be repaired in hopes of keeping it out of the local landfill, and send you to one of our smiling volunteer repair people.
Repair Cafe is a community of volunteers who repair, sew, sharpen and give expert advice on pretty much anything broken, torn, dull or in need of repair (no gas engines).
Events are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month: future cafes take place May 22 and June 26.
If you have any questions about an item to bring to the Repair Cafe, call 503-307-0834. Follow us on Facebook: search for “Repair Astoria.”
