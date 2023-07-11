WHEELER — At Transforming Marine Debris, a three-day retreat focused on pollution and reuse, Heart of Cartm will offer a series of talks, plus field trips to clean local beaches.
Activities will take place at the Heart of Cartm workshop, spanning Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Speakers will include Steve Fisher, a freelance reporter based in Mexico City; Addie Boswell, a writer and artist who transforms beach debris into artwork; and Wendy Jackson, a psychotherapist.
Jesse Jones, program manager at CoastWatch in Astoria, will speak on local citizen science efforts and lead a marine debris monitoring project at Rockaway Beach.
Admission for the full weekend is $195, with eight seats available. Admission for the Friday evening session is $20. Two work trade positions are also available. For more information, visit www.heartofcartm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.