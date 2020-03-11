Editor's note: This event has been cancelled.
MANZANITA — Nehalem Valley Historical Society will host a presentation on surviving tsunamis on Saturday.
The presentation will begin at 3 p.m. in the Pine Grove Community House, 225 Laneda Ave. Admission is $5.
Scientist Brian Atwater will lead the event. He will discuss survivor stories from tsunamis that occurred in Chile, Hawaii and Japan.
Atwater is a scientist emeritus with the U.S. Geological Survey. His work includes using geology to investigate earthquake and tsunami hazards.
Atwater is a contributor to the novel, “The Orphan Tsunami of 1700 — Japanese Clues to a Parent Earthquake in North America.” He will be available to sign book copies.
